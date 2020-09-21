North-East elders renew call for sack of service chiefs, say level of insecurity unbearable | Ripples Nigeria

President Muhammadu Buhari has again been asked to listen to calls from different quarters for the sack of the nation’s service chiefs.

A coalition of North-East Elders for Peace and Development made the call on Sunday.

In a statement by its chairman, Zanna Goni the group said’ “We’ve seen that the security situation under the current service chiefs has reached an unbearable state.

“There’s no denying the fact that at this moment, the entire nation is distressed by the incessant mind­less killing of our citizens and pillaging of defenceless communities by insurgents, bandits and kidnappers.

“There’s no denying the fact also that these have resulted in indescribable agony, anguish and torment to the Nigerian citizens.”

READ ALSO: INSECURITY: Another northern group calls for sack of service chiefs

Wondering why Buhari ha been ignoring persistent calls from different individuals and groups in the country for the sack of the service chiefs, the North-East elders chairman said:

“As elders, we can no longer sit on the fence over the issue which is the nightmare of every Nigerian. We wonder why Mr President is still keeping the service chiefs despite call from every quota for them to go.

“We wish to remind our dear president that Nigerians are so tired of excuses of insecurity. They want to see changes.”

North-East has suffered severely from the worsening insecurity in Nigeria, especially with the deadly activities of Boko Haram and ISWAP in the region.

Join the conversation

Opinions