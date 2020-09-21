INDIA: Eight feared dead, 25 others trapped in building collapse | Ripples Nigeria

No fewer than eight victims are feared dead and another 25 others trapped following the collapse of a three-storey building on the outskirts of the city of Mumbai, in India.
Satya Pradhan, the chief of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), said in a tweet on Monday that the building collapsed in the early morning hours as residents slept inside.
READ ALSO: India bans over 100 additional Chinese apps
The unfortunate incident in the city of Bhiwandi, about 40km (25 miles) from Mumbai, occurred around 3:40am local time (22:10 GMT on Sunday), local authorities said.
Images broadcast on the NDRF’s official Twitter page showed emergency workers combing through concrete and brick rubble with electrical wires hanging over their heads.
- AIB attributes Lagos helicopter crash to lack of fuel - September 21, 2020
- EDO GUBER: With predicted win for Obaseki, Ripples Nigeria survey close to the mark - September 21, 2020
- LATEST TECH NEWS: Gebeya wins IFC fund. 2 other things and a trivia you need to know today, September 21, 2020 - September 21, 2020