NPFL: Amapakabo’s Abia Warriors draw again; Enyimba, Rivers Utd claim slim wins

More pressure mounts on Abia Warriors manager, Imama Amapakabo after his side were held again to a goalless draw in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Sunday.
The matchday seven encounter saw the Warriors pick only a point on the road as Lobi Stars frustrated all their efforts to score a winner in Makurdi.
Abia Warriors are yet to secure a win in the league this season, having lost four times and drawn thrice.
Amapakabo had been handed a three-match ultimatum by the club’s management after week four, but it is yet to be known the action they would take after a third consecutive draw.
In Aba, Enyimba international recorded a slim 1-0 win against Kastina United, with Tosin Omoyele netting the decisive goal just before the break.
The Peoples Elephants’ opponents in the CAF Confederation Cup play-off, Rivers United, also secured a slim win as they beat Adamawa United 1-0 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.
It was Fortune Omoniwari who scored the winning goal in the 53rd minute.
At the Akure Township Stadium, Sunhsine Stars defeated Rangers 3-1, with Sadeeq Yusuf, Fuad Ekelojuoti and Chinedu Udechukwu scoring for the hosts while Dauda Madaki’s freekick got Rangers a consolation.
Elsewhere, Dakkada returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win against Warri Wolves in Uyo.
MFM were held to a goalless draw by Kwara United at the Agege Stadium, while Lobi Stars.
FC IfeanyiUbah pipped Wikki Tourists 1-0 in Nnewi courtesy of Ugochukwu Ifejiofor’s 17th minute strike.
FULL RESULTS
Enyimba 1-0 Katsina Utd
Rivers Utd 1-0 Adamawa Utd
Jigawa GS 2-1 Heartland
FC Ifeanyiubah 1-0 Wikki
MFM 0 -0 Kwara Utd
Lobi 0-0 Abia Warriors
Sunshine Stars 3-1 Rangers
Dakkada 2-0 Wolves
