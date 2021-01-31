NPFL: Amapakabo’s Abia Warriors draw again; Enyimba, Rivers Utd claim slim wins

More pressure mounts on Abia Warriors manager, Imama Amapakabo after his side were held again to a goalless draw in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) on Sunday.

The matchday seven encounter saw the Warriors pick only a point on the road as Lobi Stars frustrated all their efforts to score a winner in Makurdi.

Abia Warriors are yet to secure a win in the league this season, having lost four times and drawn thrice.

Amapakabo had been handed a three-match ultimatum by the club’s management after week four, but it is yet to be known the action they would take after a third consecutive draw.

In Aba, Enyimba international recorded a slim 1-0 win against Kastina United, with Tosin Omoyele netting the decisive goal just before the break.

The Peoples Elephants’ opponents in the CAF Confederation Cup play-off, Rivers United, also secured a slim win as they beat Adamawa United 1-0 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.

It was Fortune Omoniwari who scored the winning goal in the 53rd minute.

At the Akure Township Stadium, Sunhsine Stars defeated Rangers 3-1, with Sadeeq Yusuf, Fuad Ekelojuoti and Chinedu Udechukwu scoring for the hosts while Dauda Madaki’s freekick got Rangers a consolation.

Elsewhere, Dakkada returned to winning ways with a 2-0 win against Warri Wolves in Uyo.

MFM were held to a goalless draw by Kwara United at the Agege Stadium, while Lobi Stars.

FC IfeanyiUbah pipped Wikki Tourists 1-0 in Nnewi courtesy of Ugochukwu Ifejiofor’s 17th minute strike.

FULL RESULTS

Enyimba 1-0 Katsina Utd

Rivers Utd 1-0 Adamawa Utd

Jigawa GS 2-1 Heartland

FC Ifeanyiubah 1-0 Wikki

MFM 0 -0 Kwara Utd

Lobi 0-0 Abia Warriors

Sunshine Stars 3-1 Rangers

Dakkada 2-0 Wolves

