NPFL Title Race: Plateau Utd lose again as Rivers Utd go seven points clear
Rivers United are now holding a seven-point lead at the top of the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) after results from matchday 26.
Rivers United opened up a seven-point gap after thrashing MFM 5-0 in Port Harcourt on Sunday while second-placed Plateau United failed to win at Nasarawa.
Nelson Esor, Chijoke Akuneto (brace), George Akpabio and Ishaq Rafiu were the goalscorers for Rivers in a game that was halted for about 28 minutes due to the waterlogged pitch.
Plateau United suffered a setback in their title bid after losing 2-1 to Nasarawa United in Lafia.
The hosts went in front through Sunday Okereke on four minutes, while Chimezie Izuchukwu equalised for Plateau United two minutes before the break.
But Nasarawa United grabbed the winner through Chinedu Ohanachom on 55 minutes to drag low the title hopes of their opponents.
Defending champions Akwa United and Enyimba battled to a 1-1 draw at the Godswill Akpabio International Stadium, Uyo.
Bello Babatunde opened scoring for the Promise Keepers before Victor Mbaoma equalised for Enyimba in stoppage time.
Elsewhere, former champions Kano Pillars came from behind to beat Kwara United 2-1 – same scoreline in Makurdi as Lobi Stars also came from a goal down to beat Katsina United.
SUNDAY RESULTS
Lobi 2-1 Katsina Utd
Akwa Utd 1-1 Enyimba
Gombe Utd 1-0 Sunshine Stars
3SC 1-0 Tornadoes
Kano Pillars 2-1 Kwara Utd
Wikki 2-0 Dakkada
Nasarawa Utd 2-1 Plateau Utd
Rivers United 5-0 MFM
