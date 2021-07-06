Metro
NSCDC arrests two men with 173 parcels of Cannabis in Katsina
The Nigeria Security and Civil Defense Corps (NSCDC) on Tuesday arrested two men in possession of 173 parcels of Cannabis Savita (Indian hemp) in Katsina State.
The NSCDC spokesperson in the state, Mohammed Tukur, disclosed this while handing over the suspects and the exhibit to the National Drugs Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) on Tuesday.
Tukur said the agency operatives arrested the suspect after the command received a tip-off on their activities.
According to him, the suspects included a 50-year-old man who escorted the exhibits from Zaria in Kaduna State, to their destination in Daura, Katsina State.
The NSCDC spokesman added that the exhibit was conveyed all the way from Lagos State in a trailer carrying fish to Katsina.
He said: “The driver and his conductor picked up one of the suspects in Zaria, who was to hand over the drugs in Daura.
“But unfortunately for them, the two suspects were arrested together with the exhibit within the city of Katsina by our operators, while the trailer driver ran away.
“The driver is the third suspect, and we are still searching for him to face the consequences of his act. The trailer is presently under our custody.”
