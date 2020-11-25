NSE: Buyers’ pressure on Airtel, Dangote Cement, Flour Mill shares helps extend gains

Pressure from buyers of bellwether stocks including Airtel, Dangote Cement, Flour Mills and Julius Berger catapulted them to the forefront of top gainers’ list, driving gains as the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) reported second day of appreciation on Wednesday.

A jump in the Banking Index, the biggest mover of the 5 sectorial indices, by 1.59% to 404.88 index also boosted gains.

Market breadth was positive with 37 gainers emerging against 11 losers.

The All Share Index (ASI) went up by 1.25% to 34,769 index points and market capitalisation rose to N18.167 trillion at the end of trade.

Year to date, the index is up by 29.53%.

TOP 5 GAINERS

May and Baker led the flock of gainers, appreciating by 10% to close at N3.52. UPDCREIT added 9.89% to end today’s trade at N5. Eterna went up by 9.88% to N4.56. Flour Mills rose to N27.90, notching up 9.84% in the process. Mansard completed the top 5, climbing by 9.83% to N2.57.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Tranex was the worst performing stock, declining by 9.38% to close at N0.87. ABC Transport fell to N0.32, losing 8.57%. Cornerstone dipped to N0.58, recording 7.94% depreciation. UAC Property shed 6.82% to close at N0.82. Oando closed at N2.71, going down by 6.55%.

TOP 5 TRADES

434.922 million shares estimated at N6.913 billion were traded in 7,029 deals.

Transcorp was the most active stock with 84.496 million units of its stocks worth N84.274 million traded in 236 deals. 59.220 million units of Zenith Bank shares priced at N1.480 billion exchanged hands in 738 transactions. Access traded 29.893 million shares estimated at N258.453 million in 371 transactions. Access traded 26.192 million shares valued at N221.093 million in 293 deals. FBN Holdings had 25.559 million shares valued at N189.903 million traded in 328 deals.

