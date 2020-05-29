NSE: Mansard, Neimeth Cadbury lead gainers as market adds N21bn

The Nigerian stock market returned to winning ways on Friday as the Industrial Index emerged the best performer across the sectorial indices with two of the four biggest companies on the Exchange, Dangote Cement and BUA Cement playing key roles in the process.

However, a positive market breadth was recorded as 14 gainers emerged against 14 losers.

Rising by 0.40%, the All Share Index (ASI) closed at 25,267.82 basis points. In the same vein, market capitalisation climbed up to N13.168 trillion, adding up N20 billion.

Year to date, the index is up by 5.86%

TOP 5 GAINERS

Mansard led gainers today, growing by 9.73% to close at N2.03. Neimeth gained 9.71% to close at N1.13. Cadbury rose by 8.65% to N8.12. BUA Cement leapt to N42, notching up 7.69% in the process. Caverton completed the top 5, climbing up by 7.50% to N2.58.

TOP 5 LOSERS

Learn Africa topped the losers’ table today, declining by 9.69% to close at N1.13. Ardova shrank by 7.86% to end the day at N12.90. Vitafoam tumbled to N5.55, losing 7.50%. Jaiz Bank dipped to N0.70, recording 6.67% loss. ETI closed at N5.10, going down by 6.42%.

TOP 5 TRADES

325.612 million shares worth N4.477 billion were traded today in 5,647 deals.

FBN Holdings was the most preferred stocks today with 75.199 million units of its stocks worth N410.349 million traded in 472 deals. 36.948 million units of GTB shares priced at N904.252 billion exchanged hands in 566 transactions. Zenith had 33.490 million shares valued at N571.084 million traded in 611 deals. UBA traded 17.298 million shares estimated at N116.056 million in 214 transactions. Fidelity Bank traded 12.897 million shares valued at N24.040 million in 94 deals.

