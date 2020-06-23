Obaseki says those fighting him over guber primary are from outside the PDP

The embattled governor of Edo State, Godwin Obaseki has reacted to the interim injunction restraining him from contesting the primary of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) slated to hold on June 25.

He said the court action was the handiwork of his opponents outside the PDP, who were trying to use fifth columnists within his new party to replicate the chaos in their own party.

A Federal High Court in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, Monday night issued a restraining order on the PDP and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) not to allow Obaseki to contest in the PDP primary.

Read also: EDO: PDP governorship aspirant, Ikhine steps down for Obaseki

Ripples Nigeria reports that the order followed an exparte motion dated June 22 and filed at the court by one of the PDP governorship aspirants, Omoregie Igbeide-Ihama.

However, responding to the development on Tuesday, Obaseki told newsmen through his Media Adviser, Crusoe Osagie, that his opponents were afraid over the acceptance of PDP and the level of support he had been enjoying among the people of Edo State since he dumped the APC.

Obaseki said he would go to court to seek the vacation of the order, adding that he would get justice by the time his team of lawyers present facts of the matter before the court.

He then called on members of the PDP, his supporters to remain calm and law-abiding.

Join the conversation

Opinions