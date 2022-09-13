‘Obi an incurable liar, left no legacy in Anambra,’ APC council blasts LP’s candidate over attack on Tinubu

The All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council on Tuesday dismissed insinuations on the health status of the party’s presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The council was reacting to a statement credited to the Labour Party presidential candidate, Peter Obi, who cast aspersions on the integrity and physical condition of the former Lagos State governor.

Obi, who addressed his supporters at the LP’s retreat on Monday in Abuja, said Tinubu was medically unfit to rule Nigeria.

He also warned Nigerians against voting for a candidate who sees the presidency as a form of entitlement.

However, in a statement issued by its Director of Media and Publicity, Bayo Onanuga, the council described the former Anambra governor as an incurable liar.

It described Tinubu as a Trojan horse, who works assiduously for 20 hours daily.

The council also berated the LP candidate over his performance in Anambra State.

The statement read: “We want to make it crystal clear to all the traducers of the All Progressives Congress presidential candidate that Asiwaju Tinubu is not ill. He is hale and hearty. A man who works for 20 hours a day, meeting people and strategising about finding solutions to Nigeria’s problems, cannot be said to be ill. We make bold to say that our candidate is as fit as the fiddle.

“We find these statements unbecoming of a man who nurses the ambition to be Nigeria’s next President. Since he is not Asiwaju’s doctor and is not privy to his medical record, Obi has again disgracefully elevated what has for long been a beer parlour gossip and social media lie being propagated by his IPOB supporters. Obi in his characteristic manner is amplifying falsehood which should not have a place in a decent political campaign.

“We believe that political leaders should be guided in their utterances and be sticklers for the truth, but Obi has thrown all caution to the wind, pronouncing on issues he has no moral and professional competence to make a judgement call on.

“The supporters are supporting him (Tinubu) because they believe in his capacity as a transformative leader, who once made a historic mark in Lagos State and is capable of replicating the same in Nigeria.

“Coming so soon after his gaffe and falsehood in accusing Tinubu of mobilising Yoruba voters not to support him, Obi is coming across as a dangerous politician and a demagogue capable of spewing all manners of lies just to get the votes.

“Already discredited with statistical lies and fallacies, Obi is now treading new ground, spreading lies with unfounded claims on Asiwaju Tinubu’s health.

“A politician who left no worthy legacy in eight years as governor of Anambra State, who instead built his own family ‘Next Cash and Carry’ retail mall in Port Harcourt and Abuja not in Awka, the capital of the state he governed, is latching on lies after lies to hoodwink his motley crowd of impressionistic and gullible followers.

“We must warn Peter Obi to desist from the politics of falsehood. We advise him to canvass on issues and for once give his hollow campaign some credibility by refraining from telling lies.”

