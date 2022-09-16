Politics
‘Obi lacks integrity, competence to lead Nigeria,’ Sowore launches another attack at LP candidate
The African Action Congress (AAC) presidential candidate, Omoyele Sowore, on Friday took a swipe at his Labour Party counterpart, Peter Obi, over his 2023 presidential ambition.
This is the second time in the last three weeks the activist had attacked the former Anambra State governor over his quest to rule the country from next year.
Sowore had said last month that the LP flag bearer contributed to the rot in the Nigerian system and therefore lacks the capacity to fix the problems he helped to create with other flawed individuals.
This time, the Sahara Reporters publisher was reacting to a claim by Obi’s supporters that he had declared his support for the ex-Anambra governor.
The claim followed Sowore’s support for moves by Obi’s supporters to stage a rally in Lagos State in support of their candidate.
However, in a disclaimer posted on his Facebook page on Friday, the AAC flag bearer said he did not approve Obi’s candidacy in next year’s election.
Read also:Sowore tags Atedo Peterside as Obi’s campaign manager, likens him to MC Oluomo
He insisted that the LP candidate was part of the rotten and despicable past and lacks the capacity to rule a country like Nigeria.
Sowore wrote: “As it is typical of Mr. Peter Obi propaganda machine, they went to town lying that my declaration which supports their right to hold rally/ies in Lagos or anywhere in Nigeria amounts to endorsing his candidacy.
“Let me make it clear that I am opposed to Peter Obi’s candidacy because as I have stated repeatedly, he holds no integrity, competence or courage to lead Nigeria to prosperity, peace and progress.
“He is part and parcel of the despicable past that Nigeria must break from. However, I stand by his rights and those of his supporters to freely assembly anywhere he chooses in Nigeria.”
