Ogun Assembly charges government to address fuel scarcity

46 mins ago

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Thursday urged the state government to immediately set up a task force to tackle fuel scarcity in the state.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, who made the call at the plenary, decried the effect of the scarcity on socio-economic activities in the state.

He slammed owners of fuel stations in the state for creating “artificial scarcity” by hoarding the products.

READ ALSO: Ogun Assembly summons LG officials over alleged financial infractions, abuse of office

The fuel scarcity first surfaced in Nigeria last month following the discovery of adulterated petrol in circulation by industry regulators.

Several weeks after the government announced the discovery, the fuel scarcity has refused to abate with many Nigerians forced to patronise black market operators selling the products at exorbitant rates.

Many filling stations are also selling petrol and diesel above the approved pump price to the dismay of Nigerians.

Opinions

