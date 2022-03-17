Ogun Assembly charges government to address fuel scarcity

The Ogun State House of Assembly on Thursday urged the state government to immediately set up a task force to tackle fuel scarcity in the state.

The Speaker of the Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, who made the call at the plenary, decried the effect of the scarcity on socio-economic activities in the state.

He slammed owners of fuel stations in the state for creating “artificial scarcity” by hoarding the products.

READ ALSO: Ogun Assembly summons LG officials over alleged financial infractions, abuse of office

The fuel scarcity first surfaced in Nigeria last month following the discovery of adulterated petrol in circulation by industry regulators.

Several weeks after the government announced the discovery, the fuel scarcity has refused to abate with many Nigerians forced to patronise black market operators selling the products at exorbitant rates.

Many filling stations are also selling petrol and diesel above the approved pump price to the dismay of Nigerians.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now