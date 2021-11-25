Politics
Ogun Assembly confirms commissioner nominee
The Ogun State House of Assembly on Thursday confirmed the appointment of Mr. Oluwasina Ogungbade as the state’s new Commissioner for Justice.
The confirmation of Ogungbade’s nomination followed the adoption of the report of the Committee of the Whole House chaired by Speaker Olakunle Oluomo but presented by his Deputy, Akeem Balogun, at the plenary in Abeokuta.
Balogun also moved the motion for the adoption of the report and this was seconded by another lawmaker, Mr. Ganiyu Oyedeji.
The nominee was screened by the lawmakers on Wednesday.
The speaker charged Ogungbade to ensure the immediate implementation of the State Law Reform Commission, 2021 passed earlier in the year.
