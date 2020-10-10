Ogun governor warns #ENDSARS protesters against breach of public peace

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Saturday warned the #ENDSARS protesters in the state to shun acts capable of breaching public peace.

The governor, in a statement issued by Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, expressed displeasure at the vandalisation of police formations, public properties and molestation of innocent citizens in several parts of the state.

He said: “Whilst we respect the rights of citizens to ventilate their views on any matter of concern and not condoning the excesses of SARS, such views should be expressed in manners that do not undermine law and order or security and safety of lives and property.

“We cannot condone illegalities and lawlessness in an attempt to call attention to an issue.

READ ALSO: #ENDSARS protesters attack three police stations in Ogun

“It is gratifying that President Buhari, as the Commander-in-Chief, has given appropriate directives to the Inspector-General of Police on this issue and IGP has taken some immediate steps in this direction.

“Ogun State government is closely monitoring developments in this regards and enjoins parents and guardians to prevail on their children and wards to refrain from any act that may pitch them against the law.”

“The youths are, in particular, the focus of the Building Our Future Together Agenda of our administration. Therefore, their safety and security are topmost priorities, the same way we have responsibility for the safety and welfare of all residents and citizens of Ogun State.”

