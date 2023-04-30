Ogun NNPP withdraws petition on governorship election

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ogun State has withdrawn its petition challenging the outcome of the March 18 governorship election in the state.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) on March 19 declared Abiodun as the winner of the election having polled 276,298 votes to defeat his Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) rival, Ladi Adebutu, who garnered 262,383 votes in the exercise.

The Africa Democratic Party (ADP) candidate, Biyi Otegbeye ended in third position with 94,754 votes.

The PDP and other parties, including the NNPP, however, rejected the outcome of the election and challenged it at the state election petition tribunal.

The NNPP chairman in the state, Sunday Oginni, announced the development at a press briefing held at the party secretariat on Sunday in Abeokuta.

He said: “The New Nigeria Peoples Party, Ogun State chapter under the leadership of Comrade Olaposi Oginni Sunday hereby step out of court and withdraw the suit with petition number: EPT/OG/GOV/01/2023.

“Despite having a strong case, the wishes to announce the party’s intention to withdraw the petition from the tribunal. We are doing this not because we don’t believe we will get justice from the judicial system, but because of the following reasons.

“We came to realise that on that same date (March 18) despite the fact that the INEC did not comply with an electoral act that stipulated that the name and logo must be on the ballot.

“The electorates still manage to vote for some of NNPP’s candidates and some of our candidates won in some places. For example, in Kano State, the governorship candidate of our party and candidates of NNPP for the House of Assembly and Reps were declared winners.”

