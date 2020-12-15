Ogun police warns against jungle Justice, as mob attack, kill three passengers

The Ogun State Police Command has warned residents of the state against taking the laws into their hands by carrying out jungle justice.

The command gave the warning on the heels of a recent incident in the Aseese area of Mowe in the Obafemi Owode Local Government Area of Ogun State, where three persons were said to have been beaten to death.

The residents were said to have held five travellers with their vehicle on the suspicion of theft, killing three of them in the process.

According to reports, the residents set their vehicle ablaze after killing three of the five travellers.

The Police Public Relations Officer in the state, Abimbola Oyeyemi, who revealed this in a statement on Monday, said the quick intervention of police from Mowe Division saved the other two from being murdered.

The state police spokesman lamented that the allegation of theft against the victims had not been substantiated by anyone.

Oyeyemi added that the state police command had observed with great concern, the rate at which some members of the public were taking laws into their own hands and applying jungle justice on people suspected of crime.

“The recent one was the unfortunate incident that happened in Aseese area of Mowe in Obafemi Owode LG area of Ogun State, where three people were beaten to death and their vehicle set ablaze on mere suspicion of theft, the allegation that has not been substantiated by anyone.

“It was the quick intervention of police from Mowe Division that saved the other two from being gruesomely murdered,” he said.

Speaking further, Oyeyemi singled out commercial motorcyclists as another group guilty of mob actions.

The PPRO said: “Another group that is guilty of this barbaric act is the okada riders who are always in the habit of attacking motorists involved in an accident with any of their members.

“Their usual practice is to set such a vehicle ablaze regardless of whether their member is at fault or not.

“The command is hereby using this medium to warn that such unlawful behaviour will no longer be tolerated in any part of the state, and anybody caught in such dastardly act will be decisively dealt with in accordance with the dictate of the law.”

