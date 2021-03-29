Ohanaeze wants presidency zoned to Ndigbo in 2023 | Ripples Nigeria

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has reiterated the need to respect the principles of zoning, ahead of the 2023 general elections.

This, according to the organization, is to ensure that the South East produces the president of the country.

This stance was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Elders’ Council in Owerri, on Sunday, March 28.

The communiqué was signed by Ohanaeze President General, Prof. George Obiozor and Secretary General, Okey Emuchay.

“The Ohanaeze leadership will work with other ethnic groups to pursue the objective and urge all Ndigbo with the needed capacity to show interest in the 2023 presidency,” it reads.

It further “mandated the President General to work in close consultation with the Igbo socio-cultural and political intelligentsia to pursue the task of ensuring that the Igbo take their turn in producing the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023 General elections.”

They, however, agreed that the Igbo Presidency is only achievable in consultation with other ethnic nationalities as they urged every Igbo man or woman with the needed capacity to show interest in the 2023 presidential race.

The organisation also frowned at those rejecting zoning, saying if the zoning principle is to be jettisoned, it should be after Ndigbo had taken a shot at the presidency.

