Ohanaeze wants presidency zoned to Ndigbo in 2023 | Ripples Nigeria

Latest
Ohanaeze wants presidency zoned to Ndigbo in 2023
The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has reiterated the need to respect the principles of zoning, ahead of the 2023 general elections.
This, according to the organization, is to ensure that the South East produces the president of the country.
This stance was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the meeting of Ohanaeze Ndigbo Elders’ Council in Owerri, on Sunday, March 28.
The communiqué was signed by Ohanaeze President General, Prof. George Obiozor and Secretary General, Okey Emuchay.
“The Ohanaeze leadership will work with other ethnic groups to pursue the objective and urge all Ndigbo with the needed capacity to show interest in the 2023 presidency,” it reads.
Read also: 2023: Ohanaeze rejects PDP’s no-zoning formula
It further “mandated the President General to work in close consultation with the Igbo socio-cultural and political intelligentsia to pursue the task of ensuring that the Igbo take their turn in producing the next President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria come 2023 General elections.”
They, however, agreed that the Igbo Presidency is only achievable in consultation with other ethnic nationalities as they urged every Igbo man or woman with the needed capacity to show interest in the 2023 presidential race.
The organisation also frowned at those rejecting zoning, saying if the zoning principle is to be jettisoned, it should be after Ndigbo had taken a shot at the presidency.
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Iwobi to undergo second COVID-19 test in three days
Alex Iwobi will be undergoing another COVID-19 test in Lagos on Monday after he returned positive from the first test...
Onuachu winner sees Super Eagles end Benin’s eight-year unbeaten run in Porto-Novo
The Super Eagles of Nigeria sealed a 1-0 victory over Benin Republic in their Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) qualifier...
Super Eagles qualify for 2021 AFCON after Lesotho, S’Leone play goalless
The Super Eagles of Nigeria have qualified for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations even before playing against Benin Republic...
Iwobi out of Nigeria squad for Benin duel after testing positive for COVID-19
Alex Iwobi will not be participating in the game between the Super Eagles and Benin Republic in Porto-Novo on Saturday....
Simy Nwankwo’s son honoured with citizenship after father calls out racism
The son of Super Eagles forward, Simy Nwankwo has been given a honorary citizenship of the Italian city of Crotone...
Latest Tech News
TechNigeria: A weekly digest of what went down in Nigeria’s tech space
From equity raiser, which is now becoming a weekly affairs, to opportunity windows for African entrepreneurs; the week was characterised...
Congress calls out Twitter boss for tweeting during hearing. 2 other things and a trivia
This line-up of stories will help you discover the latest happenings around the tech world today. 1. Congress calls out...
Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises $2m in seed funding round. 2 other things and a trivia
Here are updates on developments and events going on around the tech world today. 1. Nigerian fintech startup Bankly raises...
Bitcoin crashes after Elon Musk confirms Tesla’s receipt of cryptocurrency for car purchase
The value of Bitcoin crashed in the market after Tesla Founder, Elon Musk, confirmed that customers would be able to...
Paychant launches platform for Nigerians to buy airtime with Bitcoin. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Pan-African Fintech Accelerator selects 10...
Ten African startups to pitch at Y Combinator’s W21 batch demo day. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Ten African startups to pitch...