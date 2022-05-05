Ohaneze Ndigbo begs Buhari to free Nnamdi Kanu, others in prison

The apex socio-cultural Igbo group, Ohaneze Ndigbo, has again appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and other Igbos in prison.

The group made the call at an emergency meeting held in Enugu state on Thursday.

Speaking on behalf of the group, the President General, Professor George Obiozor, noted that the release of Nnamdi Kanu and other Igbos in detention was important for the sake of national unity.

Relying on the need for the government to work out ways to douse the tension in the country especially in the South East region, Obiozor said the continued detention of their son is an onslaught on equity and fairness.

Read also :2023: Ohanaeze slams Northern elders for opposing zoning of presidency

“We appeal to Mr President to go for a political solution and try to release our son, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and other Igbos in detention across the country. We seek healing, national unity and progress on the platform of justice, equity, fairness and sense of belonging for Nigerians.”

The sociocultural group also re-echoed its unequivocal demand for the next president of Nigeria to come from the South East in 2023, adding that anything short of that violates the principle of rotation technique on which Nigeria’s democracy is based.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now