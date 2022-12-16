Okowa cautions Nigerians against wrong choices in 2023

The vice preaidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Ifeanyi Okowa, has cautioned Nigerians against making wrong choices in 2023.

Okowa, who spoke at the signing of the state’s 2023 Appropriation Bill at Government House, Asaba, on Friday, said Nigeria must be rescued from bad leadership next year.

The Delta State Governor accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of reneging on its campaign promises to Nigerians.

He advised the youth to rise beyond distorted media reports, insisting only the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) can govern the country in the right direction.

Okowa said: “As the country struggles, our people are beginning to lose hope. But, I believe very strongly that there is hope on the way. We need to look in the right direction to begin to recreate the Nigeria of our dream.

“We are in the pathway to refocusing this country, to deliver to our people the dividends of democracy. We are in the pathway to ensure that our people can again have hope.

“I want to urge the youths of this country that we must choose right. Let us not be deceived once again; let’s not be carried away by social media reports; we should look deeply and be able to make assessments and make the right choices.

“Make informed choices based on the past of people, else we can be led on the wrong path, because promises were made in the past in 2015 and we believed that we needed a change without looking at those promises to see if they were doable. And, we got ourselves where we are today.

“Here we are again in an election period and time to make choices. Think deeply – our youths, women and elders – it’s time to look at the programmes of people, not the ones that are hurriedly made but the ones that have been carefully put in place.”

