Oliseh says Super Eagles can only win AFCON by playing ‘Nigerian football’

Former Nigeria international, Sunday Oliseh has expressed his opinion on the possibility of the Super Eagles winning the just-started 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON).

The team, led by his former teammate Austin Eguavoen, are billed to begin their campaign on Tuesday 11 January when they face the Pharaohs of Egypt in Group D opener.

There had been several unexpected player withdrawals, some due to injury and others beacuse their clubs refused to release them for the tournament.

But Oliseh believes that the team could still stand a chance at lifting the trophy for the fourth time in history if they played what he referred to as ‘Nigerian football’.

Speaking in an interview with CompeleteSports, Oliseh said, “you have to always know that at the end of the day, it’s a rolling object (football). So, it can roll well for you and also against you.”

Read Also: Hosts Cameroon beat Burkina Faso as 2021 AFCON kicks off

He added: The boys are under a lot of pressure. What they need to succeed is to play Nigerian football, it might shock you. But I think that is what they have to do to succeed and Nigerian football is aggression and pace. They shouldn’t look for how beautiful it is or whatever. They should just play Nigerian football which is aggressive and with pace.”

The Eagles will be without Victor Osimhen and Odion Ighalo as well as new sensation Emmanuel Dennis at the AFCON, and Oliseh said it was a big blow for Nigeria.

“That was a big blow, I mean the absence of Victor Osimhen, I was disappointed,” he said.

“It was the worst news I heard in some days concerning Nigeria. If you have been following my Tweets, he is one player I really like. I really like his style of play. There are a lot of things you can do with him.

“But that notwithstanding, we have some very very talented players like Samuel Chukwueze. He is in form and also exceptional.”

After facing Egypt, Nigeria also have meetings with Sudan and Guinea-Bissau in their other Group D fixtures.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now