Omah Lay, Tems arrive Nigeria as Uganda police drop charges against musicians

The pair of Stanley Omah Didia aka Omah Ley and another musician known as Tems have both arrived Nigeria after they were released by the police in Uganda following their arrest for breaching Covid-19 protocols.

The arrival of the musicians was confirmed on Thursday by the Chairman, Nigerians in Diaspora Commission, Abike Dabiri-Erewa, who took to her official Twitter page to announce their return.

“Stanley Omah Didia (@Omah_Lay), Temilade Openiyi (@temsbaby), Muyiwa Ayoniyi and others just landed at the MMIA Lagos from Uganda via Ethiopia Airline at about 12:35 pm local time. We are glad they are finally home. All is well that ends well. Gratitude to Min@GeoffreyOnyeama, our mission in Uganda and the @GovUganda for a quick resolution,” Abike Dabiri-Erewa posted on Twitter.

This came after all charges levelled against Nigerian singers Omah Lay and Tems in Uganda were reportedly dropped on Wednesday paving the way for the duo to return home after the ordeal.

Omah Ley and Tems were arrested and later arraigned in court after their performances at much publicized The Big Brunch, which held at Speke Resort, Wavamunno Rd, Kampala, Uganda.

Police said the musicians, their manager, and the event organisers were detained for risking the spread of COVID-19.

The police said three Nigerians were jointly charged with four other Ugandans for “negligently committing acts likely to spread an infectious disease.”

