Ondo govt gives workers two-week ultimatum to take COVID-19 vaccine

The Ondo State government on Friday gave civil servants in the state a two-week ultimatum to make themselves available for COVID-19 vaccination.

The Permanent Secretary in charge of Service Matters, Mr. O. J. Afolabi, gave the directive in a memo issued on behalf of the state’s Head of Service.

The state government stressed that vaccination cards would henceforth be required from civil servants in order to access some facilities in the state.

The circular read: “Following the outbreak of Delta variant and subsequent third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic, it has become imperative for government to direct all categories of public servants to take COVID-19 vaccination within two weeks from the date of this circular.”

“The government urged workers to ensure strict adherence to the COVID-19 protocols.”

The development made Ondo the second state after Edo to order a compulsory COVID-19 vaccination in a bid to check further spread of the disease in their domains.

