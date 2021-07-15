One injured as family members fight over who inherits widow in Kwara

There was drama at Ikoroku village in the Kaiama Local Government Area of Kwara State when members of a family clashed over who would inherit the widow of a late family head, Alhaji Bello, leaving one Babbi Aliyu seriously injured.

Ripples Nigeria learnt that the clash, which occurred in the early hours of Wednesday started when the younger brother of the deceased insisted that he must inherit the late man’s wife, a move which was resisted by the woman’s children.

According to the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) the sons of the late Bello interpreted the younger brother’s decision to mean that he had a hand in the death of their father and subsequently accused him of doing so.

The spokesman of the NSCDC state command, Babawale Afolabi, who confirmed the incident, said operatives in the Command prevented the clash among the family members from escalating.

He said, “The NSCDC operatives in Kaiama got a distress call and rushed to the scene to prevent further clash.

“According to report, we got from our divisional office in Kaiama, after the death of one Alhaji Bello, his younger brother took his wife which did not go down well with the children of the deceased. They accused their uncle of complicity in the death of their father.

“The children of late Alhaji Bello vowed to take back their father’s wife from their uncle and this later ensued in a free-for-all. One Babbi Aliyu was attacked with a cutlass which left him with multiple injuries.”

Meanwhile, Afolabi noted that the assailant has been arrested and further investigation on the matter was ongoing, while the victim was currently in the teaching hospital in Ilorin.

