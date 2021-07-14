Metro
Police arraigns petrol attendant for alleged N.55m fraud
Police on Wednesday arraigned a 35-year-old petrol attendant, Chinonso Elijah, at the Ile-Ife Magistrates’ Court in Osun for alleged N550,000 fraud.
Police arraigned the defendant on a one-count charge of fraud.
The prosecutor, Insp. Sunday Osanyintuyi, told the court that the defendant committed the offence in June at Metro Filling Station, Ede Road, Ile-Ife, Osun.
Osanyintuyi said the defendant failed to remit the sum of N550,000 being the proceed for the month’s sales and fraudulently converted the money to his personal use.
The offence, according to him, contravened sections 383(3) and 390(9) of the Criminal Code, Laws of Osun, 2021.
READ ALSO: Police rescues four abducted persons in Osun
The defendant, however, pleaded not guilty to the charge.
The defence counsel, Olalekan Babatunde, applied for the bail of the defendant in liberal terms, promising that he would not jump bail.
Magistrate A.I. Oyebadejo granted Elijah bail in the sum of N100,000 with two sureties in like sum.
Oyebadejo added that the sureties must swear to an affidavit of means, reside within the court jurisdiction and produce three recent passport photographs each.
He adjourned the case till August 9 for hearing.
