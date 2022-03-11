Only dialogue can achieve Yoruba Nation, self-determination, Igboho tells supporters

Embattled Yoruba Nation activist and self-styled freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo, also known as Sunday Igboho, has called on his followers and people of the South-West region to shun violence and embrace dialogue in the quest for achieving their desired Oduduwa Republic and self-determination.

Igboho, who was recently released from prison in Benin Republic on health grounds, made the appeal on Thursday in a statement issued on his behalf by his lead counsel, Yomi Alliyu (SAN), saying only dialogue would lead to the actualisation of the Yoruba nation.

He also noted that the “ambition of self-determination can be achieved without firing a bullet or heating up the fragile situation in Nigeria.’

“Chief Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho, has implored all his supporters, especially his kinsmen at home and in the Diaspora, to embrace dialogue in their quest for self-determination without heating up the fragile situation in Nigeria,” Alliyu said.

READ ALSO: Yoruba Nation will be achieved soon, Nigerian govt can’t stop us —Prof Akintoye

“The Yourba Nation activist said that he would continue to preach against war, considering what was happening in Ukraine and some parts of Igboland in Nigeria.

“He expressed his believes that the ambition for self-determination of Yorubaland could be achieved without firing a bullet.

“Igboho assured all those in support of peaceful self-determination, through referendum, that the struggle continues, adding that he would not relent in his efforts in that regard.

“He thanked all his supporters, especially his leaders, Prof. Banji Akintoye and Prof. Wale Adeniran and all Nigerians, especially his people in Ilana Oodua and Affiliates, seeking self-determination.

“Igboho also thanked the President of Republic of Benin, Patrice Talon, for releasing him from prison with a view to uniting him with members of his immediate family in spite of the fact that he would only stay in Cotonou for the time being,” the statement reads.

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now