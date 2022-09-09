Entertainment
Ooni of Ife’s ex-wife, Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, refuses to drop royal title as she deletes divorce post
Prophetess Naomi Silekunola, the estranged wife of the Ooni of Ife, who announced her divorce from the revered monarch, Oba Enitan Adeyeye Ogunwusi, in December 2021, has refused to drop the royal surname.
Ripples Nigeria reports that this is coming two days after Ooni’s new wife, Maria Anako was welcomed into the palace of Ile-Ife, Osun State.
On Friday afternoon, a quick visit to Prophetess Naomi’s Instagram page revealed that she had deleted the divorce post to announce her separation from her husband.
The single mother of one has also refused to drop the royal surname as her Instagram profile still boasts her former position as queen.
Her post reads; “Official page of Her Majesty Queen Naomi Silekunola O”, and the username is still “Queen Silekunolanaomi Ogunwusi”.
In December 2021, the prophetess who used to pastor a church in Akure, Ondo state announced that her marriage to the monarch had come to an abrupt end.
Here is Naomi’s verified Instagram page.
