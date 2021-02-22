Orlu residents flee homes as military sacks ESN, take over forest | Ripples Nigeria

Metro
Orlu residents flee homes as military sacks ESN, take over forest
Residents of some communities in Orlu local government area of Imo State have fled their homes after a combined team of military, police, and Air Force personnel launched an operation aimed at dislodging the Eastern Security Network (ESN) set up by Nnamdi Kanu, the leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).
The operation which has been ongoing since last week, came to a head when, on Sunday, the military located the camp of the ESN operatives inside a thick forest in Udah village, in the local council.
The military were said to have taken over the forest after they chased the ESN operatives out of their camp, causing serious tension in the community.
READ ALSO: I invited soldiers to Orlu to avoid more bloodshed by IPOB —Uzodinma
It was gathered that the combined military operation was led by Abba Kyari, a Deputy Commissioner of Police and the leader of the Inspector General of Police Intelligence Response Team (IRT) from the Force Headquarters, Abuja.
A security source who confirmed the operation said:
“Abba Kyari has been in the state since. He is here on the Inspector General of Police’s order to flush out ESN from Imo State. This is the second week of his operation in the state.
“The Abba Kyari team exhausted their strength and asked for help from the military. By the time the military could mobilise and come through the air in the night, the ESN operatives had vacated the camp, which is located in a valley.
“The team, by the time they had access to the camp, couldn’t find any ESN operative. They only found a fish pond, a generator, mattresses, cooking utensils and clothes.”
Join the conversation
Join the conversation
Investigations
Investigation… Inside Enugu markets where traders are choked by multiple taxes
In recent times, the world economy has developed tremendously and this is partly linked with activities of petty traders who...
SPECIAL REPORT: How flood-ravaged farmlands in Anambra threaten food production
Increased rainfall, as a result of climate change, has impacted negatively on many parts of the world. In Anambra State,...
INVESTIGATION… How NDDC spent N2bn on abandoned, non-existent road projects in Edo communities
In 2014, the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) awarded 10 road projects worth over N2 billion in various communities in...
INVESTIGATION… Inside NDDC’s abandoned, poorly executed road projects dotting Abia communities (concluded)
In this concluding part, ARINZE CHIJIOKE discovers that apart from the Obohia-Ohuru-Aba Road, there are similar projects initiated by the NDDC in Abia State which...
INVESTIGATION… Messy tales of Abia’s abandoned NDDC road projects (I)
There were feelings of excitement among the people of Ohuru-Ndoki Community when three contractors were prequalified to bid for the construction of...
Sports
Napoli confirm Osimhen head injury, say no ‘conclusive result’ after tests
Serie A side Napoli have confirmed that Victor Osimhen sustained a head injury during their league game against Atalanta on...
Enyimba beat Rivers Utd on penalties, through to Confed Cup group stage
Enyimba have advanced to the group stage of the CAF Confederation Cup after beating Rivers United in the playoffs on...
EPL: Man Utd overcome Newcastle, Man City beat Arsenal for 18th straight win
Manchester United put up a fine second-half performance in the Premier League on Sunday to beat Newcastle United 3-1 at...
Messi scores, sets club-record but Barca drop points in Cardiz draw
Lionel Messi set the record of most La Liga appearances for Barcelona as he played his 506th league game against...
Djokovic wins 18th Grand Slam title with third successive Australian Open triumph
Novak Djokovic has become an 18-time Grand Slam champion after successfully defending the Australian Open title he won in 2020...
Latest Tech News
Gebeya launches app to help freelancers land job opportunities. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Gebeya launches app to help...
UK COURT RULING AGAINST UBER: What implications for other cab hailing apps?
The UK Supreme Court, on Friday, February 19, ruled that Uber drivers be treated as workers, acknowledging their entitlement to...
NASA’s Perseverance rover successfully lands on Mars, sends first images
After traveling through a 292.5 million miles journey from Earth, the National Aeronautics and Space Administration’s (NASA) Perseverance rover has...
Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to split annual rent into monthly installments. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Kwaba launches venture to...
Nigeria’s techpreneur, Agboola, listed among TIME’s 100 most influential people. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Nigeria’s Olugbenga Agboola features on...
Jeff Bezos displaces Elon Musk as world’s richest man. 2 other things and a trivia
These latest stories from the tech space will keep you updated with trends today. 1. Jeff Bezos displaces rival Elon...