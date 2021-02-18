Tension in Orlu as military reportedly conducts airstrikes in search of ESN members | Ripples Nigeria

There was considerable bedlam in the Orlu Local Government Area of Imo State on Thursday, February 18 as the Nigerian military commenced security operations.

Ripples Nigeria gathered that the operation is in search of the camps occupied by the personnel of Eastern Security Network linked with Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB).

This was confirmed by the army spokesperson of the 34 artillery Brigade, Obinze, Owerri, Imo state, Babatunde Zubairu, who clarified that the locals were not being harassed.

He confirmed the deployment of helicopters and other military gadgets in the operations, adding, that the operation was an offshoot of military intelligence.

Eyewitnesses and videos on social media depicted that the operation had caused serious panic amongst the local populace.

An eyewitness said, “Situation now calm in Udah, Orsuihiteukwa. Military helicopters have left my area a while ago after the surveillance mission. All security vans have left the Udah community for their respective bases.

READ ALSO: IPOB justifies clash with soldiers, claims five innocent people killed in Orlu

“Civilians were not in any way harassed in the exercise. No casualties. The invasion may have been warranted by intelligence reports.

“The leaders and office bearers from Orlu zone should address this security instability in our zone now. This is not healthy for the progress and advancement of the biggest senatorial zone in Nigeria.”

The military and the ESN personnel had repeatedly clashed since the turn of the year, which led to the massive deployment of troops within the region.

Join the conversation

Opinions