Ortom narrates how herdsmen shot at him in Makurdi

January 28, 2020
By Ripples Nigeria

Samuel Ortom, the governor of Benue State, on Monday narrated how some herdsmen shot at him on his farm in Makurdi, the state capital.

According to the governor who spoke on a programme ‘Issues of the Moment’, a radio programme, some livestock guards on the farm were also shot, adding, that he had to invite troops of Operations Whirl Stroke before the herdsmen left.

The governor who decried the influx of herdsmen into the state said that they were armed with sophisticated weapons.

“I was on my farm within Makurdi town last week when some herdsmen shot at me and shot the livestock guards who were on the farm.

“I had to inform the Operation Whirl Stroke before the herdsmen ran away.

Ortom, whose administration has had to face tough challenges over the activities of the herdsmen in the state, expressed deep concern that they carry more sophisticated weapons than the security men.

“Many of these herdsmen carry AK47 and even AK49, you know that the latter is superior to the former and this is what some of the herdsmen are carrying”, the governor said.

