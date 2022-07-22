Oshoala wins fifth CAF best player award as Mane retains men’s title

Nigeria and Barcelona forward Assist Oshoala has bagged a record fifth CAF women’s Player of the year award at the 2022 awards ceremony held Thursday night.

In the men’s category, Senegal and Bayern Munich forward, Sadio Mane also retained his CAF men’s Player of the Year award.

The award ceremony held in Rabat, Morocco. The continental award was making a return after two years, as it has not been held since 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mane wins the men’s award after helping his country win the rescheduled 2020 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) and also winning the Carabao Cup and FA Cup with Liverpool.

He is clinching the award for the second time, beating off competition from Egypt’s Mohamed Salah and his compatriot Edourd Mendy.

For Oshoala who also won it in 2019, it is a record fifth title as she now surpasses former Falcons striker Perpetual Nkwocha.

The Barcelona star finished ahead of Ajara Nchout Njoya of Cameroon and Inter Milan and Zambia’s Grace Chanda who plays for BIIK Kazygurt.

Other winners at the award include Pape Matar Sarr of Senegal and Tottenham Hotspur named Young Player of the Year for men, Evelyn Badu of Ghana and Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes for the women’s Young Player of the Year.

Senegal’s Aliou Cisse won Coach of the Year for men and Banyana Banyana of South Africa coach Desiree Ellis won the award in the women’s category.

Read Also: CAF Awards to hold for first time since 2020

Meanwhile, National Team of the Year for women will be announced on 23 July 2022 during the final match of the Women’s AFCON.

List of winners at 2022 CAF Awards:

Player of the Year (Men)

Sadio Mane (Senegal & Bayern Munich)

Player of the Year (Women)

Asisat Oshoala (Nigeria & Barcelona)

Young Player of the Year (Men)

Pape Matar Sarr (Senegal & Tottenham Hotspur)

Young Player of the Year (Women)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Coach of the Year (Men)

Aliou Cisse (Senegal)

Coach of the Year (Women)

Desiree Ellis (South Africa)

Interclub Player of the Year (Women)

Evelyn Badu (Ghana & Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies/Alvaldsnes)

Interclub Player of the Year (Men)

Mohamed El Shenawy (Egypt & Al Ahly)

Club of the Year (Women)

Mamelodi Sundowns (South Africa)

Club of the Year (Men)

Wydad Athletic Club (Morocco)

National Team of the Year (Men)

Senegal

Goal of the Year

Pape Ousmane Sakho (Senegal & Simba)

Join the conversation

Opinions

Support Ripples Nigeria, hold up solutions journalism

Balanced, fearless journalism driven by data comes at huge financial costs.

As a media platform, we hold leadership accountable and will not trade the right to press freedom and free speech for a piece of cake.

If you like what we do, and are ready to uphold solutions journalism, kindly donate to the Ripples Nigeria cause.

Your support would help to ensure that citizens and institutions continue to have free access to credible and reliable information for societal development.

Donate Now