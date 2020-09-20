Osimhen savours winning debut in Serie A, praised by Napoli boss Gattuso | Ripples Nigeria

Super Eagles forward, Victor Osimhen made a winning Serie A debut for Napoli in their 2-0 away victory over Parma as the Italian topflight kicks off.

The 21-year-old, who made the switch from Ligue 1 side Lille before the start of the season, played a substitute role in the game.

Osimhen was introduced in the 62nd minute for Diego Demme, and almost marked his debut with a goal on 80 minutes but saw his effort go just off target.

“Good win, let’s keep the momentum,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Napoli manager Gennaro Gattuso also hailed the Nigeria international after his display in the opening game of the season.

“In the second half we were better at aggression. Osimhen’s entry was important, but I have no doubts about the boy.

“He is a quality striker and he is also a boy of great humanity. After a few days he was already a point stable in the locker room.

“He is loved by everyone and for me, this component is very important,” said Gattuso after the game.

Osimhen scored six goals – a hat-trick on two ocassions – during Napoli’s preseason tour.

