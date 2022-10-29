Sports
Osimhen’s hat-trick helps Napoli beat Sassuolo, continue unbeaten
On Saturday afternoon at the Diego Armando Maradona Stadium, Napoli destroyed Sassuolo 4-0 thanks to a hat-trick from Victor Osimhen.
Osimhen had just scored his first hat-trick as a senior player.
In his last four games, the 23-year-old has already netted six goals for the Partenopei.
Four minutes into the game, the Nigerian international scored the first goal for the home team after Kvicha Kvaratskhelia set him up.
On the game’s 19th minute, Osimhen bagged his second goal.
In the 39th minute, Kvaratskhelia added the third goal.
23 minutes from the end of the game, Osimhen scored his third goal and Napoli’s fourth.
In his last eight league appearances for Luciano Spalletti’s team, he has already netted eight goals.
Napoli has not lost in Serie A yet this season.
