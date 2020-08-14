Otti formally joins APC, promises to help ‘liberate’ Abia

A former governorship candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Abia State, Dr. Alex Otti, has formally joined the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Otti, who formally declared for the ruling party on Friday at his Ehi na Uguru Ward 5, Isiala-Ngwa South local government area of the state, promised to keep fighting to salvage the state from bad governance.

The ex-APGA chieftain said he was joining APC for the good of his people.

He said the decision to leave his former party was not an easy one, neither was it made overnight.

Otti listed insecurity, decayed infrastructure, unemployment, unpaid salaries and pensions, and endemic poverty, among others, as some of the challenges crippling the state.

He revealed that Abia now occupied a very low position in the human development index because of bad leadership.

He said: “I have, therefore, chosen to keep on fighting in order to liberate our people and make them achieve their full potential as human beings and rightful citizens of Nigeria and the world.

“As our people say, if you embark on a journey, you must be walking until you get to your destination.

“We have not arrived yet, so we keep walking. We are a great people and we know it. It is our destiny.

“It is the great task of our lives. We must lead our people to the promised land.”

