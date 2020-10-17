‘Our blood is being shed’, Aisha Buhari begs President Buhari to ‘save Nigerians’

First Lady, Aisha Buhari, on Saturday, urged her husband and the service chiefs to save Nigerians from criminal elements in the country.

Mrs Buhari has been criticised by some Nigerians for failing to join the #EndSARS movement across the country.

Posting, she created a Hashtag #Achechijamaa which means “save the people” on her Twitter handle and shared it with a music video over worsening insecurity in Northern Nigeria.

The song appealed to President Muhammadu Buhari to address insecurity in the region.

It goes thus: “Please in the name of God, pay attention and intervene on our plight. The North is crying! Our blood is being shed! Our people are being killed! Our properties and wealth are being destroyed; Baba, Please intervene; Baba Please protect us!”

The First Lady also shared another video of the president in a meeting with service chiefs at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, accompanied with the word, #Achechijamaa.

The northern part of the country has been ravaged by a decade-long insurgency by Boko Haram.

Hundreds of thousands had been killed and over two million others displaced since 2011 by the terror group which seeks to build a caliphate in the region.

Banditry, kidnapping and sectarian violence have also been on the rise in the North in recent years.

