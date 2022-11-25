Oyetola signs Osun 2023 budget of N138bn

The Osun State Governor, Gboyega Oyetola, has signed the state’s 2023 budget of N138 billion.

The Chief Press Secretary to the Governor, Ismail Omipidan, confirmed the development in a statement on Friday, said Oyetola signed the budget on Thursday night.

The state House of Assembly on Wednesday passed the budget.

The state government earmarked as N99.2 billion for recurrent expenditure and N39 billion as capital spending in the budget.

In his address at the signing ceremony, Oyetola said the 2022 budget had recorded 83 percent performance as of third quarter.

He added that with the signing of the budget, the January-December Budget cycle had come to stay.

Earlier, the Speaker of the House, Timothy Owoeye, commended the governor for making the January-December budget cycle a reality and putting the state in an enviable position in the country.

“The January-December budget cycle is rightly put in place in the state.

“Our state is the first do so in the country. I congratulate my colleagues for being dutiful and upright,” he said

