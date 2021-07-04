Pastor Enenche’s Dunamis church reportedly arrests activists wearing #BuhariMustGo T-Shirts

Staff of Dunamis International Gospel Centre, Abuja, run by Pastor Paul Emenche on Sunday reportedly held and handed over to security operatives, some activists who wore T-Shirts with the inscription #BuhariMustGo, during church service.

The activists were said to have been handed over to Security agents believed to be from the Department of State Services (DSS).

The activists who were arrested on Sunday while the service was ongoing, were said to have decided to worship at the church but were surprisingly rounded up and arrested by the church’s security guards who later handed them over to the DSS operatives.

According to an eyewitness who did not want his name mentioned, six of the activists who were manhandled by the operatives, were later whisked away in a Hilux van and two power bikes while their phones were also seized.

“Security men at Dunamis Gospel Church have arrested activists who wore #BuhariMustGo T-shirts to their church service.

“The church security later handed them over to DSS officials who are currently torturing them.

“I thought Pastor Dr Paul Enenche was also preaching about justice! The six activists were driven away in a DSS Hilux van and two power bikes. Shame on the house of God!

“About 10 activists decided to attend Dunamis church in their #BuhariMustGo T-shirts. The church asked all first-timers to come out for prayers. The patriotic citizens obeyed the clarion call from the altar with their fully displayed #BuhariMustGo shirts.

“They were immediately apprehended by the church security on their way out of the church and subsequently handed to the DSS.

“Kudos to the courageous activists for this creativity. I’m certain if the activists had worn a shirt with the inscription ‘Sai Buhari’, they would have ranked as Pastor Enenche’s new best friend,” he said.

When Ripples Nigeria put a call to Dunamis’ Media Director, Comrade Godwin-Azikiwe, to confirm the veracity of the incident, he promised to send a statement to the effect as he was in a meeting with Pastor Enenche.

“I am in a meeting with the Senior Pastor at the moment but once we are through, I am going to send you a statement,” Godwin-Azikiwe said.

The statement was yet to come as at the time of filing this report.

By Isaac Dachen

