PDP accuses Akeredolu of shielding family from probe over alleged financial misappropriation

The Ondo State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has accused Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of shielding his family from an investigation into allegations of financial misappropriation.

This was contained in a statement issued on Thursday by the Publicity Secretary of PDP in the state, Kennedy Peretei, who noted that the Ondo State Anti-corruption Bill tagged the ‘bill for a law to establish the Ondo State Public Complaints, Financial Crime and Anti-corruption Commission and others connected thereto 2021’ had been forwarded to the state assembly to that effect.

Peretei further disclosed that the bill was crafted to give exclusive powers to the proposed anti-graft agency in matters of corruption in the state.

“The Rotimi Akeredolu government has in several ways demonstrated that it is irredeemably soaked in the sea of corruption, especially his family. He can, therefore, not go behind the door to institute laws as a subterfuge for his activities to circumvent the law.

“The powers are given to the Attorney General of the state to regulate the operations of the Commission, if the bill is passed all point to a subtle legal cover to do more unthinkable damage to the treasury of the state.

“Given the antecedents of David Oloyelogun and the Ondo State 9th Assembly, there is nothing to expect other than a speedy passage of this bill. But we owe it a duty to inform the Ondo State people of this new move to provide cover for criminality,” the statement read.

