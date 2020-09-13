PDP accuses APC of plotting to scuttle Edo election through ‘frivolous lawsuit’

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday accused the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Edo State of planning to scuttle this week’s governorship election in the state through a frivolous suit.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who stated this at a press conference in Abuja, said the party had credible intelligence about APC’s plan to use fringe political parties to approach the courts in a bid to scuttle the election.

He said: “The Peoples Democratic Party raises alarm over plots by certain interests recruited by the All Progressives Congress to use a frivolous lawsuit to scuttle the September 19 Edo State governorship election, following APC’s realization that there is no way it can win in the election.

“The said interests who are masquerading through certain political groups are seeking to blackmail the judiciary and stampede the court to violate the clear provisions of the Electoral Act and illegally halt the Edo election.

“Nigerians are already aware that section 87(10) (11) of the Electoral Act, clearly prohibits the courts from restraining the conduct of party primaries and general elections by the Independent National Electoral Commission.

“This section of the Electoral Act has put paid to situations in the past, where groups or individuals who have no real stake in elections were used as cannon fodders by selfish individuals and groups to manipulate the courts and frustrate electoral process against the interest of the people.”

“The APC’s calculation is a reenactment of a similar judicial quagmire that led to the scuttling of the 1993 general election, a development that led to a serious national crisis that almost destroyed the corporate existence of our country.”

