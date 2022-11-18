Politics
PDP focused on reclaiming power from APC in 2023 — Ayu
The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Iyorchia Ayu, said on Friday the party was determined to regain power from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2023.
Ayu, who stated this at the commissioning of the Peoples Democratic Institute (PDI) in Abuja, slammed the ruling party for bad governance.
The former Senate President insisted PDP would not accept any questionable harvest of votes for APC next year.
He charged President Muhammadu Buhari to keep to his promise of free and fair elections next year.
Ayu said: “While the others are utterly confused about how, where or when to even begin their campaigns, PDP is already preparing for governance. The party is again preparing itself adequately and shall hit the ground running, when, by the grace of God and the votes of Nigerians, PDP returns to power next year.
PDP will secure Lagos, 24 other states in 2023 – Ayu
“The party maintains that we will not accept the questionable harvests of votes from inaccessible areas as happened in previous elections under the APC. PDP will not waste six months in the Presidential Villa thinking of what to do with power.
“We understood that democracy is not a one-man show, something to be run on ad-hoc arrangements; democracy is about mass participation, shared ideas, and shared prosperity.
“We renew our call on the international community, especially the United States, European Union, the Commonwealth, and the African Union to sustain their interest in the democratic project in Nigeria through diplomatic pressures, political contacts, and large, high-calibre observer missions.”
