PDP governors meet on Wednesday

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governors will meet on Wednesday to deliberate on issues affecting the party ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting slated for Thursday.

The PDP NEC is expected to meet in Abuja to perfect strategies for the party’s national convention fixed for October 31 in Abuja.

The Director-General of the PDP Governors’ Forum, C.I.D Maduabum, disclosed this in a statement on Tuesday in Abuja.

The statement read: “Chairman of the PDP Governors’ Forum, Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal, in consultation with his colleagues has summoned an extraordinary meeting of the Forum to hold on Wednesday, September 8, 2021, at 3:00 p.m.

READ ALSO: PDP charges security agents to fish out Sowore brother’s suspected killers

“The meeting will discuss party matters and strategies to reposition the PDP ahead of the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of the Party taking place tomorrow, 9th September, 2021.

“The PDP Governors further re-assures all PDP members, stakeholders, and the nation of their commitment, determination, and loyalty in the patriotic task of dislodging the failed APC government that has brought nothing but misery and pain to all Nigerians.”

Join the conversation

Opinions