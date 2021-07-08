PDP releases timetable for congresses in Adamawa, Lagos, seven others

The National Working Committee of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has approved the timetable and schedule of activities for the party’s congresses in nine states of the federation.

The PDP National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, who disclosed this in a statement on Thursday, said the congresses would hold in Adamawa, Borno, Ebonyi, Kebbi, Kogi, Kwara, Lagos, Osun and Oyo States.

He said the tenure of the party’s executive committees in the states would soon expire.

According to him, members of the executive committees in the nine states were elected in 2017.

Ologbondiyan said: “For clarity, in Kogi State, congresses are to hold only in Wards and Local Governments Areas while in Osun, congresses are to hold in some respective wards only.

“However, in the case of Ebonyi, congress would be conducted to elect a new executive committee following the dissolution of the state structure due to political realignments occasioned by the defection of the state governor and others to another party.

“According to the timetable, the sale of nomination forms, including ad-hoc delegates forms has been scheduled for July 26 to August 27, 2021, while the last day for the submission of forms has been fixed for September 6, 2021. Sale of all forms will take place at the National Secretariat.

“The NWC urges all members of the party and teeming supporters across the country, particularly in the affected states, to be guided by the official timetable and schedule of events and disregard any other document reported to have being earlier circulated by unauthorised persons.”

