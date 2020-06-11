PDP suspends ex-Delta deputy speaker

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Delta State has suspended the former Deputy Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Friday Osanebi.

The party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Ifeanyi Osuoza, who disclosed this in a statement, said the suspension was for an initial period of one month.

He said the former deputy speaker’s suspension had been approved by the State Working Committee and was with immediate effect.

Osuoza said: “This action has become necessary as a result of reported acts and allegations against Friday Osenebi which are potentially inimical to the peace and harmony of the party and tantamount to causing discord and disaffection among loyal party members.”

Meanwhile, Osanebi has accepted his suspension by the party.

In a statement issued by his media aide, Agbanashi Ralph, the ex-deputy speaker disclosed that the party’s action was geared towards strengthening it for future challenges.

He said: “Issues raised have to be addressed and addressed for the good and betterment of all. I believe the party’s decision is for the good of all of us. As a loyal party man, I will always present myself to the party and the committee set up to look into the matter.”

