PDP’s Gov Fintiri backs Obaseki to pick Edo APC gov’ship ticket

The Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has declared that his Edo State counterpart, Governor Godwin Obaseki will overcome the political challenges in the state’s chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Governor Fintiri who said this on Monday while speaking to journalists on arrival at the Benin Airport said that Governor Obaseki will emerge as the party’s flagbearer in the forthcoming governorship election in Edo State scheduled for September 9th.

Fintiri, who is the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP)’s Chairman of Ward Congresses Committee for Edo 2020 election, said that Obaseki is a democrat and has behaved as one by creating the environment for the PDP to have a successful event, by providing the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium for their use

“Obaseki is a democrat; he has given us a venue for the event and we didn’t expect less from him.

“He will also lodge me in the Government House Quarters, which is normal.”

Fintiri added: “I believe Obaseki will overcome, and we will also overcome our challenges and meet at the election.”

The governor assured of fair process in the emergence of a candidate for the PDP in the Edo 2020 election.

“As chairman of the Committee, We will ensure a level playing ground and see that the best candidate emerges to contest with the APC candidate,” he concluded.

