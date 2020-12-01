PDP’s victory prediction in Lagos by-election ranting of a party going into extinction –APC

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State on Tuesday chided the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for predicting its candidates’ success in Saturday’s by-elections in the state.

In a statement issued by its spokesman in the state, Seye Oladejo, APC described the opposition party’s prediction of victory in the by-election as “an illusion.”

He said: “Our attention has been drawn to the nightmarish forecast of an out of character victory by a faceless and nameless opinion poll organisers of PDP victory in the rescheduled Lagos East Senatorial by-election.

“The fact that they couldn’t name the poll organisers can best be described as the stuff of fiction and hallucination typical of an opposition party that is fast going into extinction.

“However, we are not taken aback by the sudden last-minute blabbing in response to its campaign that has gone largely comatose in the past few days.

“The fact that the background, credentials, and integrity of the PDP candidate has been subjected to public scrutiny will naturally elicit face-saving measures.

“While we acknowledge the incredible diligence of Gbadamosi in social media, he will do well to note for future escapades that elections are won by reaching out to the real people in the homesteads, market places, community leaders, youth organisations.

“As we count down to the by-elections on Saturday, we in the APC remain implicitly confident of victory while we await the traditional lamentation by PDP thereafter.”

In a statement issued on Sunday by its spokesman in the state, Taofik Gani, PDP boasted that its candidates would defeat the APC representatives in four out of the five local government areas that make up the Lagos East Senatorial District.

The five LGAs that make the Senatorial District are Somolu, Kosofe, Ikorodu, Epe, and Ibeju-Lekki.

APC and PDP are among the 12 political parties will field candidates for the Lagos East Senatorial by-elections.

