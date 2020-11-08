People hate Donald Trump because of his support for Christians -Pastor Oyakhilome

The founder of Believers Love World, also known as Christ Embassy, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome, says outgoing United States President Donald Trump is hated by many people because of his support for Christians and his belief in Christianity.

Pastor Oyakhilome who revealed this in a viral video, said many people, including Nigerians, are not happy that Trump did not come for their sponsorship.

He added that most of the hatred was because Trump supported Christians and Israel, and that was why people began to loathe him.

According to the controversial man of God, things will not be calm in the US once Trump is out of office.

“There are those who think that Donald Trump, the President of the United States, is hated by many Americans. He is not hated by many Americans. I want to tell you the truth. He is not hated, Trump is not the problem. They don’t hate Trump. They hate those that Trump seems to support.

“They are angry at Trump for supporting Christians. So the real ones they hate are Christians. That is what the hatred of Trump is all about. It’s got nothing to do with Trump.

“Before he started giving his voice in support of Christians and before he started giving his voice in support of Israel, he was their darling, they loved him. But because he didn’t come for their sponsorship and they didn’t expect him to become President, they blamed the Christians for voting him into office and that is what they hate him for.

“If you are a Christian, better know this. Don’t think that if we just get Trump out of the way, then everything will be just calm. It will not be calm. They hate you and he seems to protect you; that is the problem.” he added.

