Plateau govt isolates 43 over coronavirus

Plateau State government said on Sunday that at least 43 people are currently in isolation camps in the Wase local government area of the state.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Nimkong Ndam, who disclosed this to journalists, urged the people of Plateau State to remain calm as the state has not recorded any case of coronavirus.

The 43 people including Nigerians and Chinese were put in isolation camps in Wase town and Bakin Kaya village, a mining community in the local government area.

Ndam said the isolation of the people in question would end mid-March.

He also disclosed that a surveillance team would be stationed at the Yakubu Gowon Airport to screen visitors to the state.

The commissioner said: “On Friday, 28th February, 2020, we received a communication from the Nigerian Immigration Service that three Chinese were in the state. A team was sent to Wase immediately and what we discovered was that they were not three but four. The first came in on the 25th of February, he flew from China to Addis Ababa and later to Abuja. The three came in on the 26th.

“They were screened in Addis Ababa and in Abuja. They drove to Wase, a mining site at Bakin Kaya and met with two of their colleagues who are also Chinese. The two on ground were not comfortable with their presence since they were just coming from somewhere so they needed to be isolated for at least 14 days. They have presented their screening cards. They are not showing any symptoms of the disease.

“We need to keep them and monitor them. Within this period, we gave them contacts to call in the event they show any symptoms. Natives of that community have been sensitized to stay away from the water source in that compound.”

