Plateau govt orders resumption of monthly sanitation

Plateau State government on Thursday ordered the resumption of the monthly cleaning exercise in the state from August 29.

The state’s Commissioner for Information and Communication, Dan Manjang, who disclosed this in a statement in Jos, said Governor Simon Lalong gave the directive to ensure the health and well-being of residents of the state.

He said: “The state government took this action in the best interest of the citizens and in realisation of the unacceptable sanitary conditions of some areas in the state.

“The poor sanitation poses serious danger to people.

“By this notice, citizens are hereby enjoined to come out and clean their surroundings.

“In addition to their interior, emphasis should be placed on the cutting of grasses and clearing of drainages around their homes and business premises.”

The commissioner noted that during the exercise, movement would be restricted from 7:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m. across the state.

According to him, all entry and exit points in the state would be closed except for those on essential services.

Manjang added: “Parents and guardians are hereby advised to keep their wards in check and to come out en-masse to clean their surroundings.

“Security agents and mobile courts have been duly mobilised to apprehend and try offenders who failed to comply with the directive.

“This will be the routine every last Saturday of the month until further notice.”

The directive may not be unconnected with the recent spike in the COVID-19 cases in Plateau State.

The state recorded 110 COVID-19 cases in the last 48 hours, according to Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

