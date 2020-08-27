Truck crashes into building in Lagos

An articulated truck crashed into a residential building in Owode-Onirin area of Lagos on Thursday.

The Director-General, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, Dr. Olufemi Oke-Osanyintolu, who confirmed the accident to journalists, said the lone accident occurred along the Lagos-Ikorodu highway.

He, however, said nobody was hurt in the incident.

The LASEMA chief blamed the accident on reckless driving by the truck driver.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “The articulated truck veered off the road and crashed into a residential building at Owode-Onirin.

“On arrival at the incident scene, an empty articulated truck was involved in a lone accident.

“The articulated truck veered off the road and crashed into a residential building.

“No injuries recorded, as the driver and residents of the residential building were unhurt.

“Investigations conducted revealed that the immediate cause of the accident was due to the driver’s recklessness. The truck has been recovered off the building.”

