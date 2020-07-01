Police alerts farmers, others to buried IEDs in Yobe

The Yobe State Police Command said on Wednesday its operatives had discovered and diffused some Improvised Explosive Devises (IEDs) buried underground in some communities in the state.

The command’s spokesman, Dungus Abdulkarim, who disclosed this in a statement, said the IEDs were discovered in Damaturu and Buni Yadi local government areas of the state in recent times.

He also appealed to farmers in the state to be vigilant and report any strange object they see to the police.

Borno and Yobe States are the hotbeds of Boko Haram insurgency in the North East.

The statement read:

“It is highly probable that more of these explosives may be buried in the ground in such places like Geidam, Damaturu, Tarmuwa, Dapchi, Kanamma, Gulani, and Buni Yadi.

“As the farming season progresses, the command wishes to warn all and sundry who engaged in the cultivation of crops and other farming activities to report any suspicious objects on their farms to the nearest police station.”

