Police, Amotekun dislodge hoodlums in Oyo, recover Dane gun

Police officers and operatives of the South-West security network, Amotekun, on Friday dislodged a group of hoodlums that invaded some communities in Bere area of Ibadan, Oyo State.

The spokesman of the state police command, Olugbenga Fadeyi, who disclosed this in a statement in Ibadan on Saturday, said the residents informed the police that the hoodlums invaded the communities on Thursday night, looted some shops and set fire to three buildings.

He added that the police patrol teams doused the tension and dislodged the hoodlums.

According to him, one locally-made gun was recovered from the criminals.

He said: “Hoodlums from these areas came out at the early hours of 29/01/2021 in their usual manner with dangerous weapons to loot shops and set up bonfires. A house and about two shops were looted.

“The swift response of police patrol teams doused tension and the hoodlums were dislodged. Routine patrols were intensified to forestall further attacks and lootings.

“Sequel to this, at about 2015 hours, the hoodlums from Aderogba area came out again attempted to vandalize and loot shops at Beyeruka/Ogbori Efon areas. Police patrol teams and that of Amotekun were drafted to the area.

“During the hot chase by the teams, a cut-to-size Dane gun was recovered from one of the hoodlums while bonfires set up were put out. The hoodlums thereafter fled the scene.”

Fadeyi revealed that routine patrols had been intensified in the affected communities and normalcy restored.

“Police operatives are on the trail of these hoodlums to get them arrested and carry out prosecution accordingly,” the spokesman added.

