Police arraign pastor, lecturer over fake news

The Ondo State Police Command has arraigned a pastor, John Abiodun and a university Lecturer, Dr. Lanre Olu-Adeyemi before an Ondo State High Court sitting in Akure for allegedly spreading fake news.

The duo, who were arraigned on seven count charge bordering on conspiracy, publication of fake news, perjury, impersonation and threatening violence, were said to have spread the fake news against the founder of a church, the Promised Land Prophetic Ministry, Akure, Pastor Gbenga Akinbiyi.

Abiodun and Olu-Adeyemi, who were members of the church before things fell apart between them and the founder, were said to have used the social media to spread news of a placenta and a new baby buried at the alter of the church.

They were also said to have petitioned the police on the allegation but nothing was found after policemen, in the course of their investigation, went into the church and dug up the altar.

The charges reads in part: “That you, John Abiodun and Lanre Olu-Adeyemi, on or about January 13, 2019, around 9am at Akure in the Akure Judicial Division, conspired together to publish life-threatening and inciting stories about one Ajidahun Emmanuel Jeminiyi, which is punishable under Section 59 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

“That you, John Abiodun and Lanre Olu-Adeyemi, on or about January 13, 2019, around 9am in Akure, in the Akure Judicial Division, did publish on different WhatsApp platforms falsehood against Ajidahun Jeminiyi, punishable under Section 117 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State, 2006.

“That you, John Abiodun, on or about June 24, 2019, around 1pm at the High Court Registry, Akure, deposed to an affidavit of oath against one Pastor Gbenga Akinbiyi and the Promised Land Prophetic Ministry, knowing that the depositions were false. This is punishable under Section 484 of the Criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State.

“That you, John Abiodun, on or about January 13, 2019, in Akure, through various social media platforms with a mobile number 09061720016 under the user name, Fausat Seekers, threatened to deal with one Ajidahun Jeminiyi and his family, which amounts to threatening violence and is punishable under Section 86 of the criminal Code, Cap 37, Vol. 1, Laws of Ondo State 2006.”

The prosecutor, Bose Tunde-Alarape, while addressing the court, said it had been difficult to serve the second defendant, Olu-Adeyemi, with the notice on motion.

The presiding judge, Justice Olabode Adegbehingbe, asked the counsel and all parties involved in the matter to make the process of service and appearance in court prompt and of importance.

He also ordered that the second defendant be properly served with the court order, while adjourning the case till January 30 and February 3, 18, 24 and 26, 2020, for the hearing.

